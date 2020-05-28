Helping farms reduce their carbon footprints and energy costs is one of the goals of Emergent Solar Energy. A Purdue University-affiliated company Emergent Solar Energy develops solar solutions for commercial and industrial, municipal and agricultural sectors.
The company recently placed a 124-kilowatt ground-mounted solar array on Harlow Farms in Tipton County, Indiana. Solar power is expected to offset the energy load of the farm’s hog barns and grain-storage system. The new project is expected to supply 90 percent of the farm’s annual electricity needs.
“The project was complex with four grid-tied meters, a complete electrical service upgrade, and the use of directional boring as opposed to trenching,” said Jeremy Lipinski, managing partner of Emergent Solar Energy. “We had to balance the economics with the project aesthetics.”
Visit prf.org and emergentsolar.energy for more information.