The United Soybean Board and the Yield Lab Institute invite agricultural-technology startups and project groups to submit ideas for innovative products, services or technologies that provide value directly to U.S. soybean farmers. The deadline to submit applications for the Soy Innovation Challenge is May 1.
The Soy Innovation Challenge accelerator identifies value chain-based product solutions and supports the most promising ones with business coaching and networking. The Soy Innovation Challenge seeks ideas for the creation of new kinds of supply-chain structures and technologies that offer transparency and increase farm profitability.
Cash prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the challenge. All selected teams will receive mentoring and resources to advance their ideas in the areas of technical, business, financial and environmental impact.
Visit f6s.com/soyinnovationchallenge/apply and unitedsoybean.org and theyieldlabinstitute.org for more information.