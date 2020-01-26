Applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant program are being accepted until March 30 by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Considered specialty crops are fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery crops, herbs and other products. Nonprofits, producer organizations, government agencies, universities and other agricultural organizations are encouraged to apply for the grants.
Applications may involve collaborations or partnerships between entities. Eligible project expenses include compensation for personnel, consultant services, materials and supplies, and miscellaneous costs.
Grant funds will be awarded for projects as much as three years in duration. Grants will range between $10,000 and $100,000 and are awarded to projects intended to enhance the competitiveness of specialty-crop industries through research, education or market development.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will submit the state plan to the U.S Department of Agriculture for approval and funding.
An optional grant-writing workshop will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 in Madison, Wisconsin. Additional workshops may be scheduled depending on interest. Contact juli.speck@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-5134 for more information.
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "specialty crops" for application materials and ams.usda.gov and search for "specialty crop block grant" for more information.