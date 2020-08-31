Rural Spirit Awards logo

From canceled county fairs to income loss for businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, communities are facing unique challenges. But there are countless heroes who are volunteering, serving and giving back.

Osborn Barr Paramore, a marketing-communications agency, is recognizing those heroes through its Noble Pursuits initiative. The Rural Spirit Awards are part of the initiative. Nominations are being accepted for the third-annual celebration of people who support and improve rural America through community service and economic development. Award winners will be chosen from three categories. 

  1. The Community Service Award honors an individual who exhibits rural spirit through exceptional service in the name of community growth. The award recipient will demonstrate a willingness to go above and beyond by selflessly donating time to support efforts that positively influence his or her local community.
  2. The Next Gen Award recognizes an individual 21 years of age or younger. The recipient will demonstrate leadership through community-service efforts or innovative thinking throughout his or her rural community.
  3. The Rural Advocacy Award celebrates an individual who embodies the heart of rural America. The award recipient is an integral part of their community – working hard to spur economic development, create jobs and advocate for growth.

Each award winner will receive $2,000 to donate to a nonprofit of his or her choice. Donations will be made in the winners’ names. Winners will be announced and recognized during a virtual awards celebration Oct. 22. The nomination deadline is Sept. 10. Visit RuralSpiritAwards.com for more information.