From canceled county fairs to income loss for businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, communities are facing unique challenges. But there are countless heroes who are volunteering, serving and giving back.
Osborn Barr Paramore, a marketing-communications agency, is recognizing those heroes through its Noble Pursuits initiative. The Rural Spirit Awards are part of the initiative. Nominations are being accepted for the third-annual celebration of people who support and improve rural America through community service and economic development. Award winners will be chosen from three categories.
- The Community Service Award honors an individual who exhibits rural spirit through exceptional service in the name of community growth. The award recipient will demonstrate a willingness to go above and beyond by selflessly donating time to support efforts that positively influence his or her local community.
- The Next Gen Award recognizes an individual 21 years of age or younger. The recipient will demonstrate leadership through community-service efforts or innovative thinking throughout his or her rural community.
- The Rural Advocacy Award celebrates an individual who embodies the heart of rural America. The award recipient is an integral part of their community – working hard to spur economic development, create jobs and advocate for growth.
Each award winner will receive $2,000 to donate to a nonprofit of his or her choice. Donations will be made in the winners’ names. Winners will be announced and recognized during a virtual awards celebration Oct. 22. The nomination deadline is Sept. 10. Visit RuralSpiritAwards.com for more information.