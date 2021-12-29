 Skip to main content
Staff member promoted

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation recently promoted Steve Mason to the positions of treasurer and executive director of operations. He’ll be responsible for directing and coordinating the organization’s treasury activities and analyzing financial records to forecast future financial position and budget requirements.

Mason earned a degree in accounting from Lakeland University. He joined the Wisconsin Farm Bureau staff in November 2011.

To begin the transition of roles, Mason was promoted to treasurer in September, after serving four years as the comptroller. He will succeed Jeff Fuller as the organization’s treasurer and executive director of operations following Fuller’s retirement Dec. 31. Visit wfbf.com for more information.

