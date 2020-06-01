Six early-stage companies have been selected to participate in the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator. Each company participating in the second cohort of the program will receive as much as $250,000 to further develop and validate its technology with scientists at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center.
AgroSpheres of Charlottesville, Virginia, has developed AgriCell, an encapsulation and delivery technology to enhance the performance of fungicides, insecticides and herbicides. AgroSpheres researchers will collaborate with Danforth researchers to investigate AgriCell’s interactions with host plant and pathogen cells and to explore whether encapsulating anti-fungal peptides increases their pesticide applications.
Chi Botanic of Sarasota, Florida, develops proprietary stem-cell lines and generates plant-cell cultures from source plants. It uses high-throughput robotics to select optimum cultures for each product. Then it scales the cultures into production systems at industrial scale. The company will collaborate with Danforth scientists to investigate factors that increase consistency of production quality and yields for specific plant products.
EarthSense of Champaign, Illinois, uses machine learning and robotics with the goal of helping farmers increase yield and eliminate resistant weeds. The company will deploy the robot to collect phenotype data and will collaborate with Danforth scientists to develop additional algorithms. The algorithms will be used to enable automated phenotyping for genome-wide association studies for advanced corn breeding.
mobius of Lenoir City, Tennessee, has developed naturally compostable materials to replace controlled-release fertilizers for improved plant health and soil health. The company and Danforth scientists will explore the impact of formulations containing renewable polymers and mineral nutrients on root architecture and function.
Pluton Biosciences of St. Louis, Missouri, is producing microbes targeted against certain pests. The company will collaborate with Danforth researchers to elucidate the identity and modes of action of biochemicals produced by anti-nemocidal microbes.
TerViva of Oakland, California, is commercializing climate-resilient pongamia trees. The legume tree produces an annual crop of beans as much as 10 times greater than soybeans, according to TerViva. The company and Danforth researcher will work to develop stress-resistant rootstocks to expand environments in which pongamia can be a viable crop.
The incubator is positioned to reduce the environmental impact of food production by validating early-stage, clean-agricultural technologies and accelerating their paths to commercialization, said Mary Wenzel, head of sustainability and corporate responsibility at Wells Fargo. She also is a board member of the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator.