The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation recently began an ornament sale and membership drive. The foundation is offering for free a Wisconsin State Fair “Stickin’ it to 2020” ornament, with any Friend of the Fair membership purchased for the 2021 fair. The ornament, which represents the perennial favorite “food-on-a-stick,” also is sold separately.
The purchase of a fair membership or the ornament will support renovations and enhancements to Wisconsin State Fair Park. It also will support agricultural, art and education programming.
The foundation expects the 2020 ornament to become a collector’s item because it commemorates the first time in 75 years that the fair has been cancelled. Quantities are limited. Friend of the Fair memberships are available for every budget level. Fair tickets, Original Cream Puffs and concert presale codes are among membership benefits. Now through the end of the year, Bank Five Nine will match each membership to as much as $5,000.
Anna Zeck, executive director of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation, said the foundation hopes the “Stickin’ it to 2020” message will resonate with fairgoers. Visit wsfpfoundation.org/membership for more information.