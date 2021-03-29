 Skip to main content
State soil scientist hired

State soil scientist hired

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wisconsin has a new state soil scientist. Jennifer Smith will develop, manage and direct a technical soil-services program for Wisconsin. She also will serve as the state liaison with National Cooperative Soil Survey cooperators.

Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in geography with an emphasis in soils from Northern Illinois University. She has 17 years of multi-state experience as a soil scientist in both private and public sectors.

She began her career with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in 2010 as a major land resource-area soil scientist in Aurora, Illinois. She worked on mapping detail in Crow Wing County, Minnesota in 2012 and 2013.

She then worked as a resource soil scientist with the Minnesota Natural Resources Conservation Service. There she also conducted on-site field investigations for soil health, engineering, conservation and management practices. Since 2015 she also has served as the upper-Midwest representative on the National Technical Committee for Hydric Soils. Visit nrcs.usda.gov and search for “Wisconsin” for more information.

