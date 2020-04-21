U.S. governors are being urged to adopt measures to allow issuance of new commercial driver’s licenses during shutdowns or reduced operations of state motor-vehicle offices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. If agencies continue to not issue new commercial driver’s licenses or limit service, trucking capacity may be inadequate to ensure continuity of operations for human- and animal-food supply participants, stated the National Grain and Feed Association.
Seasonal commercial driver’s licenses, restricted agricultural commercial driver’s licenses and commercial driver’s license endorsements for new hires are particularly important during the busy spring-planting season. The agricultural industry hires seasonal drivers to help in the timely delivery of farm supplies to farmers, the association stated.
The organization urged governors – if they have not already done so – to create alternative online or appointment-only processes to issue new licenses or to issue an emergency and temporary alternative process to enable new drivers to obtain licenses, if necessary. Visit ngfa.org for more information.