Stem rust-resistance gene found in barley, oats

Stem rust has re-emerged in major wheat-growing areas; an epidemic could cause a major threat to global food security. But scientists recently identified a resistance gene that protects against many races of the plant disease.
The Sr22 gene recently was incorporated into a multi-Sr transgene stack. It was found to achieve field immunity to stem rust. Scientists are seeking ways to deploy the gene in the field.
Researchers at the United Kingdom’s John Innes Centre searched the genomes and transcriptomes of 80 plant species. They found the Sr22 gene is conserved among grasses in Triticeae and Poeae lineages.
“We originally planned to mine Sr22 alleles and their function; then we expanded the work to include a large-scale comparison of the Sr22 locus across monocot species,” said Guru Radhakrishnan, a research fellow at the John Innes Centre. “This is when we discovered the large-scale expansion of the Sr22 locus in the barley and oat lineages.”
The researchers described the sequence variation between different Sr22 alleles, which may be due to intra-allelic recombination. Three of the alleles were functionally characterized in transgenic wheat. Two of them were found to confer resistance to the Ug99 isolate of the wheat stem-rust pathogen.
The study contributes knowledge on plant disease-resistant gene function and evolution. That could facilitate the improvement of crops against agriculturally important diseases. The study recently was published in “Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions.” Visit apsjournals.apsnet.org and search for “Extensive Genetic Variation at the Sr22 Wheat Stem Rust Resistance Gene” for more information.