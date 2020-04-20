The next deadline for Conservation Stewardship Program applications is May 29. Through the program the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service helps farmers and forest landowners earn payments for expanding conservation activities while maintaining agricultural production on their land. The program also encourages adoption of new technologies and management techniques.
Changes in the 2018 Farm Bill authorize the Natural Resources Conservation Service to accept new Conservation Stewardship enrollments from now until 2023. There also are some updates.
- The Natural Resources Conservation Service now enrolls eligible, high-ranking applications based on dollars rather than acres.
- Greater payment rates are now available for certain conservation activities such as cover crops and resource-conserving crop rotations.
- Specific support is provided for organic and for transitioning to organic-production activities and a special grassland-conservation initiative for certain producers who have maintained cropland base acres.
While applications are accepted throughout the year producers should submit applications by May 23 to their local Natural Resources Conservation Service office to be considered for 2020 funding. Visit offices.sc.egov.usda.gov and farmers.gov/coronavirus for more information.