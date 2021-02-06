Student honored for best essay

Sydney Burling of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, was recently named the Wisconsin state winner of the 2021 GROWMARK essay contest for FFA members. The theme of this year’s contest was, “If you could invent a new technology to improve agriculture, what would it be?” Students were encouraged to think creatively, not necessarily realistically, as they described their ideal invention.
In her contest entry Burling said, “An invention that I would like to invent to help improve agriculture is a pollen solution that doesn't come from a bee, but is created in a lab. The pollen would be produced and spread a lot faster than the average huge bee could spread pollen.”
Burling is a student at Lake Mills High School and a member of the Lake Mills FFA chapter. As the contest winner she will receive a $500 award from GROWMARK. The Lake Mills FFA chapter will also receive a $300 award in honor of her accomplishment.
Four Wisconsin runners-up will each receive a $125 award.
- Eve Ihlenfeld of Slinger FFA Chapter in West Bend
- Chase Patterson of Unity FFA Chapter in Centuria
- Taryn Smits of Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA Chapter in Cambria
- Collin Zimmermann of Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah FFA Chapter in Elkhart Lake
Visit www.growmark.com for more information.