Gene sequences for more than 1,100 plant species recently were released by an international consortium of about 200 plant scientists. The One Thousand Plant Transcriptomes Initiative examined across the one-billion-year history of plants the diversification of species, genes and genomes.
“One Thousand Plant Transcriptomes and Phylogenomics of Green Plants” reveals the timing of whole-genome duplications and the origins, expansions and contractions of gene families. The history of how and when plants were able to grow tall, and produce seeds, flowers and fruits provides a framework for understanding plant diversity. Sequences, sequence alignments and tree data are available through CyVerse Data Commons.
By sequencing and analyzing genes from a broad sampling of plant species, researchers are better able to reconstruct gene content in ancestors of crops and model plant species. That provides insight into the gene and genome duplications that enabled evolutionary innovations.
The scope of the nine-year project demanded development and refinement of computational tools for sequence assembly and phylogenetic analysis. New algorithms were developed for inferring evolutionary relationships from hundreds of gene sequences for more than 1,000 species. The study recently was published in “Nature.” Visit nature.com -- search for “one thousand” -- and cyverse.org for more information.