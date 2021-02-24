 Skip to main content
Study analyzes climate-smart investment

Croatan Institute logo

The Croatan Institute in collaboration with The Mixing Bowl, U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development recently published a report that analyzes the state of soil-health technology. "Transformative Investment in Climate-Smart Agriculture" also identifies opportunities to find new sources of capital to accelerate adoption of climate-smart agriculture.

The report examines barriers to adoption of climate-smart practices, the current state of climate-smart soil technology, financial mechanisms available to farmers and the investment case for including agriculture in the broader portfolio of net-zero economy investments. A few of the key findings are featured.

Farmers and ranchers need investment to realize the promise of carbon-drawdown by scaling climate-smart, soil-centric agriculture practices.

The report focuses on six established practices

  • no-till or reduced tillage with retained residues
  • cover crops
  • crop rotation
  • compost application
  • managed grazing
  • integrated crop and livestock system

With $972 billion flowing annually into the value chain, innovative financial mechanisms – such as green bonds and community finance – are needed to realign capital.

Calls-to-action also are highlighted.

  • Improve and more broadly adopt on-farm digital tools, data standards and connectivity
  • Make case for climate-smart agriculture in the broader portfolio of net-zero economy investments
  • Connect capital with willing producer ecosystems

Visit usfarmersandranchers.org and search for "Transformative Investment in Climate-Smart Agriculture" to download the report and for more information.

