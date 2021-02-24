Study analyzes climate-smart investment

The Croatan Institute in collaboration with The Mixing Bowl, U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development recently published a report that analyzes the state of soil-health technology. "Transformative Investment in Climate-Smart Agriculture" also identifies opportunities to find new sources of capital to accelerate adoption of climate-smart agriculture.
The report examines barriers to adoption of climate-smart practices, the current state of climate-smart soil technology, financial mechanisms available to farmers and the investment case for including agriculture in the broader portfolio of net-zero economy investments. A few of the key findings are featured.
Farmers and ranchers need investment to realize the promise of carbon-drawdown by scaling climate-smart, soil-centric agriculture practices.
The report focuses on six established practices
- no-till or reduced tillage with retained residues
- cover crops
- crop rotation
- compost application
- managed grazing
- integrated crop and livestock system
With $972 billion flowing annually into the value chain, innovative financial mechanisms – such as green bonds and community finance – are needed to realign capital.
Calls-to-action also are highlighted.
- Improve and more broadly adopt on-farm digital tools, data standards and connectivity
- Make case for climate-smart agriculture in the broader portfolio of net-zero economy investments
- Connect capital with willing producer ecosystems
Visit usfarmersandranchers.org and search for "Transformative Investment in Climate-Smart Agriculture" to download the report and for more information.