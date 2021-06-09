Study: corn ethanol reduces carbon footprint

The use of corn-based ethanol from 2005 to 2019 reduced the country’s carbon footprint and diminished greenhouse gases, according to a study by researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory.
Corn-ethanol production between 2005 and 2019 increased from 1.6 billion to 15 billion gallons. Biofuel policies – such as the Environmental Protection Agency’s Renewable Fuel Standard and California’s Low-Carbon Fuel Standard – helped generate increased production. Those programs evaluate the life-cycle greenhouse-gas emissions of fuel production pathways to calculate the benefits of using renewable fuels.
The corn ethanol production pathway – both in terms of corn farming and biorefineries – has evolved since 2005, said Uisung Lee, an analyst at Argonne National Laboratory and first author of the study. The study relied on U.S. Department of Agriculture corn-production statistics and corn-ethanol industry benchmark data.
U.S. corn grain yields improved by 15 percent, reaching an average168 bushels per acre despite fertilizer inputs remaining constant, according to Hoyoung Kwon, coauthor of the study. May Wu, another co-author, added that ethanol yields increased 6.5 percent, with a 24-percent reduction in ethanol-plant energy use.
With the increased total volume and the reduced carbon-intensity values of corn ethanol, greenhouse gas was reduced by more than 500 million tons in the period studied, said Michael Wang. He leads the laboratory’s systems assessment center in Argonne’s energy systems division and is one of the study’s principal investigators.
The Argonne team used the laboratory’s “Greenhouse gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Technologies” model for the study. It’s a life-cycle analysis tool that simulates the energy use and emissions output of various vehicle and fuel combinations. Government, industry and other researchers worldwide use it for life-cycle analysis modeling of corn ethanol and other biofuels. The study recently was published in “Biofuels, Bioproducts and Biorefining.” Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for "Retrospective analysis of the U.S. corn ethanol industry" for more information.