Consumer recognition for the challenges farmers face has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. About one-third of 2,500 consumers surveyed in the United States, Brazil, Vietnam and Norway have a renewed appreciation for animal agriculture, according to a recent study by Cargill.
"When consumers experienced bare shelves at grocery stores, they were reminded of the critical role farmers play in global food security,” said David Webster, president of Cargill Animal Nutrition & Health.
Seventy-one percent of the consumers expressed concern about the pandemic's disruption of the food system. Two in three respondents acknowledged an increased pressure on livestock farmers to supply safe, affordable protein since the onset of COVID-19, Cargill stated.
But 84 percent of the consumers surveyed indicated they were generally confident in farmers' abilities to meet demand and feed growing populations. More than half of consumers indicated they feel positively toward and-or appreciative of farmers, with one-third saying their perceptions have improved compared to pre-pandemic.
Forty-seven percent of the consumers see farmers as stewards of natural resources. Forty-two percent see farmers as animal-care experts. Twenty-one percent view farmers as technologically savvy, and 20 percent of them see farmers as professional businesspeople.
Of the consumers surveyed 29 percent said they’d like to see farmers prioritize technology that improves animal health and wellbeing. Twenty-eight percent said they’d like to see technology that improves overall food safety.
"Technologies are already making an impact on farm sustainability, business profitability and animal health, and we're innovating fast,” Webster said. “As consumer support of farmers continues to grow, we see an opportunity to create a dialogue that provides greater visibility into the innovative advancements we're seeing in agriculture today and highlighting the important role technology will play in the future."
