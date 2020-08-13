Environmental factors that lead to accumulation of tetrahydrocannabinol – THC – in hemp plants are the focus of a new study. Because tetrahydrocannabiol is a psychoactive compound the level allowed in harvested and sold hemp is regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Plants going ‘hot’ is a huge problem for growers. They’re prohibited from selling a crop that exceeds .3 percent tetrahydrocannabiol so either they must destroy it or wait in hopes it will decline again.
“There's enough evidence that in certain circumstances industrial-hemp varieties, which should be low in the compound, accumulate greater amounts than the legal limit,” said Michael Gutensohn, an assistant professor of horticulture at West Virginia University.
He recently was awarded a grant to study industrial hemp from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. He is partnering with two former West Virginia University faculty members – Nik Kovinich, an assistant professor of systems biology at York University, and Nianqiang Wu, a professor of chemical engineering at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. They will study hemp grown in heat, drought, varying light intensity and varying fertilizer levels.
They also will study biochemical and genetic components. Once the effects of different environments on the compound and the crop’s biochemistry are analyzed, they plan to genetically modify the plant.
“We’ll look at metabolites and consider underlying genetics,” Gutensohn said. “Whenever you see such a response in a plant, it normally means genetic regulation is happening. To solve the problem we need a better understanding of the genetic regulation. We want to understand what leads to the accumulation of certain metabolites. We’ll try to eliminate a gene that’s involved in the formation of tetrahydrocannabiol and see if that solves the problem.”
The long-term goal of the research is to develop a new crop system that can better weather environmental challenges so as not to accumulate the compound. Gutensohn said he’d also like to develop a crop that can produce more of the other non-psychoactive cannabinoids found in hemp, making the crop more profitable for farmers. Contact Michael.Gutensohn@mail.wvu.edu or call 304-293-5144 for more information.