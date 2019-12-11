Summer sales of E15 – fuel with 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline – were 46 percent greater than they were in the same time frame in 2018. Several retail stations offered the fuel, which also is known as Unleaded 88. Led by Casey’s, the retail industry added 149 stations in the summer months of 2019. The 2019 summer-driving season was the first summer that E15 was sold without restriction.
Growth Energy is working with major fuel retailers to offer Unleaded 88 at more than 2,000 stations across the United States. The retailers sell between 2.2 million and 2.5 million fuel gallons per year. Growth Energy represents ethanol producers and supporters nationwide. Visit growthenergy.org for more information.