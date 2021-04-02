Supply-chain app wins hackathon

The “I Like to Move It, Move It” team earns grand prize at the Cornell Institute for Digital Agriculture Hackathon in March. Team members – clockwise from top left – are Whitman Barrett, master of professional studies student, Cornell University, Mina Barakatain, Zenas Lim and Lily Lin, all Cornell master of professional studies students, Christopher Prajogo, a sophomore at the University of California-Davis, and Riske van Vliet, a junior at Wageningen University & Research.