Supply-chain app wins hackathon

An app designed to maximize profit and minimize food loss across the agriculture-supply chain earned grand prize in the recent Cornell Institute for Digital Agriculture Hackathon. The event attracted 32 teams representing five of the world’s leading agriculture schools. Undergraduate students and graduate students in fields ranging from animal science to computer science, engineering and business formed teams and applied technology to agricultural challenges.
Twenty-seven judges from both academia and industry evaluated the apps. They were among more than 70 mentors who worked with students throughout the 36 hours of the hackathon.
The winning team – “I Like to Move It, Move It” – was composed of students from Cornell University, the University of California-Davis and Wageningen University & Research. Their idea applies data science to the problem of food spoiling en route from farm to market.
A total of $8,000 in prize money was awarded at the event. The grand-prize winning team earned $2,000. The team members are listed.
- Christopher Prajogo, sophomore, UC-Davis
- Riske van Vliet, junior, Wageningen
- Mina Barakatain, Lily Lin and Zenas Lim – all information science students – and Whitman Barrett – global development, all from Cornell
Other category-winning apps are featured.
- Agfrica uses unmanned-aerial vehicle technology to lure locust swarms away from crops and onto regions of non-arable land.
- ScrApp connects suppliers of surplus food with the market for food waste, maintaining the value of food through market incentives.
- Sprout is designed to accompany novice urban growers in food deserts – from seed to harvest – and enables them to connect with their community.
- Picture Perfect Food is a machine learning-enabled device designed to prevent food waste by estimating the perfect consumption moment of fruit based on color.
- Unstuck Truck was designed to optimize tractor lending in Brazilian sugar cane farms, based on soil content and meteorological data.
The teams’ pitches may be viewed online. Visit digitalagteams21.splashthat.com for more information.