Through the Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund, Rural Mutual Insurance and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation are raising money and awareness for Feeding Wisconsin and Harvest of Hope.
Rural Mutual’s corporate partners, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, have donated to the fund. Their donations combined with individual contributions bring the amount raised to about $43,000.
Rural Mutual Insurance is focused on collecting funds for Feeding Wisconsin, the statewide association of the Feeding America food banks. The funds have been used to provide dairy products to food pantries to encourage consumption of milk and other Wisconsin agricultural products. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau is focused on collecting funds for Harvest of Hope, a farm-family crisis-relief fund supported by the Madison Christian Community. Wisconsin farm families experiencing financial stress can request as much as $1,500 in assistance. Visit ruralmutual.com and search for "food and farm support fund" for more information.