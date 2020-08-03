The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently began testing of unsolicited seed packages that many Americans have been receiving in the past several days.
To date the agency has identified 14 species in some of the packages tested.
- mustard
- cabbage
- morning glory
- mint
- sage
- rosemary
- lavender
- hibiscus
- rose
This is just a subset of samples collected thus far, said Osama El-Lissy, deputy administrator in the Plant Protection and Quarantine Program at the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has continued to receive reports of citizens receiving unsolicited seed packages from foreign senders. By the end of July, 700 Minnesotans had reported suspicious seed packages to the agriculture department. Those packages have contained a variety of seeds. Seed analysts with the state agriculture department’s laboratory have identified some.
- cosmos
- radish
- mung bean
- juniper
- basil
- cucurbit
- zinnia
While those seeds aren't seeds from invasive plants they may carry disease. Pests can hide in packaging. There has been no indication that the unsolicited seeds have been properly inspected.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has issued guidelines.
1. Don’t plant or throw away the seeds.
2. If the seeds are in sealed packaging, don’t open the package. If possible retain the original packaging because it may be useful in the investigation of the issue.
3. Report the seeds to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Visit datcp.wi.gov and click on the “unsolicited seeds” tab or contact DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov or 800-422-7128 for more information.
Then mail the seeds and original packaging to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Plant Protection and Quarantine office, 1 Gifford Pinchot Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53726.