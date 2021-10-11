Sustainability-communications manager hired

Farmers for Sustainable Food recently hired Anne Moore to serve as the organization’s sustainability-communications manager. She will expand promotion of the organization’s work, especially the efforts of farmer-led watershed conservation groups supported by Farmers for Sustainable Food. The nonprofit is a collaborative, industry-supported effort to promote and support farmer-led solutions to environmental challenges.
Moore has communications experience in agriculture, most recently as marketing-communications director in country operations at CHS Inc., a farmer-owned cooperative.
Moore will be connecting communications throughout Farmers for Sustainable Food’s partners. The five-year-old Wisconsin-based group, which was rebranded this past spring, was formed to help dairy farmers make tangible improvements to the environment and other aspects of their farms. Since then additional partners have joined, representing various parts of the food-supply chain, from agricultural groups to food processors and food companies. The group also is facilitating greater opportunities to achieve environmental goals and promote progress throughout the Upper Midwest. Visit FarmersForSustainableFood.com for more information.