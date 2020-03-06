Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture recently elected new officers. Brandon Hunnicutt of the National Corn Growers Association has been elected as chairman. Jeremy Peters of the National Association of Conservation Districts has been elected vice chairman. Diane Herndon of Nestlé Purina has been elected as secretary and Michelle French of ADM will serve as treasurer.
With the election of Nebraska farmer Brandon Hunnicutt, Field to Market will for the first time be led by a grower. That underscores how important farmers are in shaping sustainability programs and initiatives for the food and agriculture value chain, according to the organization.
The board is comprised of three representatives from each of the alliance’s five membership sectors – growers, brands and retail, agribusiness, civil society and affiliate. The new officers are elected to two-year terms.
- Hunnicutt raises corn, soybeans, seed corn, popcorn and sorghum on his family farm near Giltner, Nebraska. Along with his father, Daryl, and brother, Zach, he uses new technologies while integrating conservation-tillage practices and cover crops. His farm is primarily irrigated. Brandon Hunnicutt is a member of the board of the National Corn Growers Association.
- Peters is the CEO of the National Association of Conservation Districts. He leads advocacy efforts on behalf of the nation’s 3,000 conservation districts. Earlier in his career he served as federal-policy director for American Farmland Trust. He also directed climate, conservation and energy programs for the National Farmers Union.
- Herndon is a responsible-sourcing and sustainability specialist at Nestlé Purina. She represents the company in projects that improve water quality and quantity, biodiversity and soil health in regions where the company’s U.S. ingredients are sourced. Before joining Purina in 2011 she worked as a senior director of public policy and corporate responsibility for Monsanto.
- French is manager of corporate sustainability at ADM. She focuses on sustainable supply-chain initiatives and engages with stakeholders in the supply chain. Prior to her position at ADM she spent 10 years in environmental compliance.
Visit https://fieldtomarket.org for more information.