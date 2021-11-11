Sustainable productivity growth coalition supported

More than 50 organizations and countries have officially declared support for the Coalition on Sustainable Productivity Growth for Food Security and Resource Conservation. The United States launched the coalition at the United Nations Food Systems Summit in September. The goal of the coalition is to accelerate the transition to more sustainable food systems through productivity growth that optimizes agricultural sustainability.
“We initiated the coalition because it’s clear that increasing agricultural productivity is essential to meet the needs of a growing global population and ensure that food is affordable to hundreds of millions of people around the world,” said U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “If we're going to end hunger while minimizing environmental impacts, we must commit to developing and deploying new ways of doing things in agriculture.”
Visit usda.gov and search for “Sustainable Productivity Growth Coalition” for more information.