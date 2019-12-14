The Task Force for Reviewing Connectivity and Technology Needs of Precision Agriculture recently held its first meeting. The group will explore ways to enhance the productivity and efficiency of farms and ranches through broadband-based technologies -- a concept known as “precision agriculture.”
Teddy Bekele, senior vice-president and chief technology officer of Land O’Lakes, is chairman of the task force. Catherine Moyer, CEO and general manager of Pioneer Communications, serves as vice-chairwoman. The task force will work in consultation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Federal Communications Commission.
The task force is a federal advisory committee created by the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018. That act contains provisions directing the Federal Communications Commission to work with the USDA to develop policy recommendations to promote the rapid expanded deployment of broadband Internet access service on agricultural land where service is unavailable. Visit usda.gov/broadband for more information.