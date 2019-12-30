New methods to produce gene-edited plants faster have been developed by a research team at the University of Minnesota. Researchers Ryan Nasti and Michael Maher used plant-growth regulators and gene-editing reagents to trigger seedlings to develop new shoots containing edited genes. They collected seeds from the gene-edited shoots and didn’t need to do tissue culture.
The approaches differ in how the growth regulators are applied and at what scale. Nasti developed an approach that enables small-scale rapid testing. Results may be obtained in weeks versus months or years for different combinations of growth regulators. The approach allows for rapid testing so researchers can optimize combinations of growth regulators and increase their efficacy, he said.
Maher used the same basic principles to make the process more accessible by eliminating the need for a sterile laboratory environment.
The researchers used a tobacco species as their model, but have already demonstrated the method works in grape, tomato and potato plants. They said the method will likely transfer across many species. The study recently was published in “Nature Biotechnology.” Visit nature.com and search for "Ryan Nasti" for more information.