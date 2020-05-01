Innovations in agricultural and biological engineering recently were recognized by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. The winners of the society’s 2020 AE50 award program have developed solutions to improve efficiency, reduce waste, promote safety and advance quality of life, said Joe Walker, the organization’s director of publications.
The contest entries were evaluated by an international panel of industry specialists from the areas of technology, design and product development. The entries were ranked on the basis of innovation, significant engineering advancement, and impact on market served.
Forty-eight awards were presented at the 2020 Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference in February in Louisville, Kentucky. Agri-View has featured several of the winners in recent editions and continues with eight more innovations this week.
Woods BH100 Groundbreaker backhoe
Woods has developed a set of ripping, gripping and sawing capabilities for the bucket, thumb and dipper stick on its new BH100 Groundbreaker backhoe. Serrated, sawtooth edges on each of the components allow a backhoe operator to dig in a wide variety of soil conditions, grub roots to remove stumps, and reposition odd-shaped, over-sized materials. With a long reach-to-digging depth ratio, digging and swing forces and high-capacity buckets, the BH100 can be used with compact and utility tractors. One can mount it to a tractor with either dedicated four-point sub frames or a three-point Saf-T-Lok limiter hitch.
Application Insight Wind Tunnel in a Box
The Wind Tunnel in a Box is a portable spray-demonstration device. It enables users to see real-scale, on-site and tactile simulations of how wind affects spray drift. The device demonstrates different variables such as nozzle type, boom height, wind speed, spray pressure and adjuvants. It can be operated continuously or in timed mode for accurate comparisons of treatments. It also can be transported in a van or pickup truck and assembled in 30 minutes, according to Application Insight.
FieldRobo Plant Stand Analyzer
The FieldRobo Plant Stand Analyzer is a high-throughput plant-stand mapping system for corn-breeding programs. The motorized 4-row or 8-row ground system can produce an average stand-detection accuracy of 97 percent at travel speeds of as much as 14 mph, according to FieldRobo. It uses high-speed reflective laser-proximity sensors. The analyzer works in any lighting condition and offers a large operational time window that spans from the V4 to the R1 growth stages of corn plants, as long as the platform’s ground clearance permits. The analyzer counts plant stands in real-time. With the use of its accompanying mapper software, it can generate a set of geo-referenced and plot-based data analytics, including population, interplant spacing, gap length, stalk size, stalk-inclination angle, and number of doubles, according to FieldRobo.
John Deere LS475 liquid-application system
The LS475 liquid-application system is capable of applying liquid nutrients and crop-protection products. The dual-pump application system provides a wide application range. A dedicated high-capacity filling system facilitates reloading. A wide factory-installed spray boom reduces working time in the field. Automated application controls and integrated dual-purpose boom plumbing have been developed to improve rinsing and reduce water consumption. The LS475 is fully integrated into the John Deere Operations Center to facilitate management of prescriptions and application records.
Dura-ABS DI automated direct injection
The Dura-ABS DI automated direct injection allows an operator to reduce sprayer fill time by as much as 80 percent. It injects multiple chemicals simultaneously into the carrier flow. That reduces operator error and herbicide exposure in addition to providing recirculation and eliminating cross-contamination, according to the manufacturer. It also allows the operator to multi-task while accurately dispensing repeatable batches.
Claas Jaguar Terra Trac
The new Claas Terra Trac series of forage harvesters was designed around the track system. The new tracks have a special hydraulic system for hay pickup. The tracks allow for a smoother ride in rough terrain, faster ground speeds in furrow-irrigated fields, improved handling in muddy conditions, and less soil compaction. The rear tire is taller and tire inflation gives the machine a long flat footprint in the field. The frame was lengthened by three feet to keep turnability similar to that of a wheeled machine.
MacDon Industries R216 SP rotary disc header
MacDon has introduced the R216 SP, a new 16-foot rotary disc header for self-propelled windrowers. The header features wide conditioner rolls at 129 inches. EvenFlow header geometry eliminates internal augers and allows more uniform crop conditioning, especially in heavy conditions. Two conditioning options are available – steel inter-meshing rolls suited for high-volume crops that require aggressive feeding or polyurethane rolls that deliver a crimp-crush action to condition leaves and delicate stemmed crops. The product was designed for all-around performance in cut quality, capacity and windrow formation. In-cab adjustment of the rear baffle allows operators to adjust windrow width on the go. Configurable disc-rotation patterns allow the header to be optimized across a wide range of conditions.
TeeJet QJS-D multiple-outlet turret nozzle body
The turret-style nozzle body fits within TeeJet’s QJS system of stackable nozzle bodies. For installation of the turret near the bottom drop, a dual check valve body was created by overlapping two independent flow passages. The nozzle body features two opposing outlets downstream of one check valve to create a fully reversible design. The complete assembly includes three new plastic parts – the QJS-D main body, the QJS turret body and the QJS end cap. The parts may be combined with parts from TeeJet’s current QJS Series such as QJS end bodies, middle bodies and extender bodies.
Visit asabe.org and woodsequipment.com and applicationinsightllc.com and JohnDeere.com and duraproducts.com and claas.com and macdon.com/en and www.teejet.com for more information.