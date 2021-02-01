Teens welcome to Growing Stronger Conference

The Growing Stronger Collaborative Conference on Organic & Sustainable Farming is offering free admission to FFA members and a 10 percent discount to their parents. The Wisconsin Farmers Union also is hosting during the virtual conference a “Teen Space.”
The Teen Space will feature games and lessons for youth in middle school and high school. It also will provide the chance for attendees to make friends with other kids across the country who share an interest in farming and cooperatives. The space is sponsored in part by the CHS Foundation.
The Growing Stronger Collaborative Conference on Organic & Sustainable Farming online event will be held online Feb. 22-27. It combines the annual Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service Organic Farming Conference with the GrassWorks Grazing Conference, the Midwest Organic Pork Conference, the Organic Grain Resource and Information Network Organic Grain Conference, and the University of Wisconsin Organic Vegetable Production Conference. It will feature more than 90 workshops and roundtables and more than 100 exhibitors. Visit http://bit.ly/GrowingStronger-TeenSpace for more information.