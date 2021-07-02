Tepary beans have resiliency

Tepary beans are an under-appreciated protein crop that are suitable for production in marginal environments due to their tolerance of temperature stresses, according to Kirstin Bett, a professor of plant breeding and genetics at the University of Saskatchewan. She and a team of researchers sequenced the genome of the tepary bean to study how it adapts better to fluctuating temperatures than its common bean cousin. Combining the two species could result in a more sustainable crop variety.
The tepary bean has been part of indigenous diets in northern Mexico, the southwestern United States and Africa for centuries. While it can tolerate hot and dry conditions researchers found it is less capable of surviving the threat of disease.
“Tepary beans have fewer disease-resistance genes, perhaps because they’re typically grown in arid climates where disease pressure is less than in wetter regions where common beans are grown,” Bett said.
Her research team was responsible for the wild genome assembly and the comparative mapping work that shows the genome-level relationships between wild and cultivated tepary bean and the common bean.
“That will help us better understand how to transfer traits between the two species,” she said. “We’re trying to increase the stress tolerance of the common bean by crossing it with tepary bean and selecting for lines that are more tolerant to cold and drought.”
The study recently was published in “Nature Communications.” Visit nature.com and search for “tepary bean genome” for more information.