Tomato disease-resistance markers found

Deoxyribonucleic-acid markers that elicit resistance to tomato brown rugose fruit virus recently were identified by Israel’s TomaTech. The discovery is expected to speed the breeding and global commercialization of tomato varieties with resistance to the tomato brown rugose fruit virus.
The virus since 2014 has adversely affected indoor tomato production. It affects a broad spectrum of tomatoes. Outbreaks have overwhelmed greenhouses across the North America, Europe and the Middle East and are spreading to other regions, according to TomaTech.
Due to the virus' ability to rapidly spread via mechanical transmission, hygiene protocols have been imposed requiring farmers to wear full protective gear and fully isolate virus-infected greenhouses.
Development of resistant varieties requires phenotyping and genotyping capabilities. TomaTech has been working since 2017 to develop new sources of resistance and new cultivars.
TomaTech already has introduced intermediate-resistance capabilities across its breeding program and is broadening efforts to achieve varieties with greater virus resistance.