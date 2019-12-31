World Ag Expo recently named winners of its “Top-10 New Products Competition.” The products ranged from simple solutions to advanced technology. The winning entries were selected by a judging panel comprised of farmers, ranchers and industry professionals.
Dairy-cattle monitoring system -- ALUS uses computer vision and artificial intelligence to monitor animals and their environment 24 hours per day. The technology analyzes well-being, productivity and performance of dairy cattle. The technology was developed by Cainthus of Dublin, Ireland. The company also has offices in Visalia, California, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Jaltest AGV -- Jaltest AGV is a diagnostics tool for agricultural machinery. The tool was developed by Cojali USA Inc. of Doral, Florida, to diagnose machines and help farmers return equipment to the field in the quickest time possible. Jaltest AGV enables users to connect, read and clear fault codes of different electronic-control modules in vehicles.
Silt, sand separators -- Epiphene Inc. of Clovis, California, has developed separators to remove clay, silt and sand from irrigation water to one-half micron. The separators protect primary filters by lightening the load and reducing flushing frequency. The separators offer primary filtration for pivots and reduced-pressure drip where sand and silt are present.
Support-wire joiner -- Gripple GP90 was designed to easily and quickly join tension-line wires to perpendicular boundary cables. The joiner creates overhead wires to support protective materials such as shade cloth, hail net and rain covers. Made by Gripple Inc. of Aurora, Illinois, the joiner provides direct support for fruit.
Track tractor -- John Deere’s new 8RX series features fixed-frame four-track machines designed for flotation, traction and ride quality. They feature power-shift transmission. John Deere's "Infinitely Variable Transmission" is available with CommandPRO control technology.
Hutch latch -- MJE LLC of Montezuma, Kansas, designed the Hutch Latch to secure calf hutches to ensure safety of calves. The latch is attached to the top of each hutch with a backing plate, two carriage bolts and flange nuts. A steel-wire rope runs the length of a row of hutches and is locked in place by the latch. A release lever allows for easy removal of the cable. The lever also locks in position so the cable won’t be released during inclement weather.
Monarch tractor -- Monarch Tractor of Fremont, California, has built a tractor platform that combines mechanization, automation and data analysis. It features driver-optional and data-analytics functions.
Bravo-1 -- S&S Fabrication of Kingsburg, California, designed the Bravo-1 bin carrier to move fruit bins or totes during harvest. The carrier uses air-ride suspension with an on-board ride-height-management system. The carrier and not forks lowers the frame to provide smooth bin transition. Four-wheel steer and 4-wheel-drive axles allow tight turns and articulation through rough terrain. The operator seat is reversible, enabling the operator to face direction of travel.
Spray-control system -- Smart Guided Systems LLC of Indianapolis developed the light-detection and ranging-based spray-control system. The system was designed to adapt to any air-blast sprayer. It identifies canopy and foliage density, and individually controls each spray nozzle.
Cotton folding attachment -- Berbereia Engineering and Manufacturing of Tulare, California, has developed an attachment to lift cotton lying in a ditch next to an irrigation border, lift it away from the border, and lay it back toward the field as one drives the company’s “Row Digger” perpendicular to the furrows.
The winners will be showcased Feb. 11-13 during the World Ag Expo in Tulare, California. The annual event hosts more than 1,400 exhibitors displaying agricultural technology and equipment on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space.