The 2020 Purdue Top Farmer Conference will feature several of the nation's leading experts in the areas of marketing, risk management, climate and crop production. The speakers will make presentations to help farmers overcome obstacles, mitigate risk and plan for the future.
- Shalamar Armstrong, Purdue assistant professor of agronomy
- Shaun Casteel, Purdue associate professor of agronomy and soybean specialist
- Nathan DeLay, Purdue assistant professor of agricultural economics
- Chad Hart, Iowa State University associate professor of economics
- John Hewlett, University of Wyoming-Extension ranch and farm-management specialist
- Bill Johnson, Purdue professor of botany and plant pathology, and weed-science specialist
- Todd Kuethe, Purdue associate professor of agricultural economics and Schrader Endowed Chair in farmland economics
- Michael Langemeier, Purdue professor of agricultural economics and associate director of Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture
- James Mintert, Purdue professor of agricultural economics and director of Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture
- Robert Nielsen, Purdue professor of agronomy and corn specialist
- Jay Parsons, University of Nebraska-Lincoln associate professor of agricultural economics
- Eric Snodgrass, Nutrien Ag Solutions senior atmospheric scientist
- Nathan Thompson, Purdue assistant professor of agricultural economics
Visit youtube.com and search for “Top Farmer Conference” to watch a video about the value of attending the conference. The event will be held from 7:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Beck Agricultural Center, 4550 U.S. Highway 52 West in West Lafayette, Indiana. A pre-conference program focused on risk management will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 9 at the same location. Visit ag.purdue.edu/commercialag for more information.