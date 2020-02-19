Agricultural trade triggers inter-dependency among countries in economic and environmental terms. It has been shown to drive biodiversity loss and pollution of freshwater resources. But it also can encourage production where it’s most efficient. That minimizes the use of natural resources required by agriculture, according to researchers at Italy’s Polytechnic University of Turin.
The researchers modeled future international trade scenarios for six crops and three animal products comprising 70 percent of the human diet caloric content. They established four socio-economic scenarios with different levels of economic development, dietary habits, population growth and market liberalization. Their results showed that demand of agricultural goods and corresponding trade flow will increase with respect to current levels by 10 percent to 50 percent and 74 percent to 178 percent by 2050, respectively.
The largest increase in the amount of traded goods is expected in the economic-optimism scenario. That was projected to have an average trade flow of 2,830 kilocalories – one kilocalorie equals 1,000 calories – per capita per day. That is about double the current flow.
Most of the increase is expected to be driven by the trade of crops for animal feed. Trade networks in 2050 and 2080 will shift from western toward eastern economies, the researchers said. Dramatic changes in food sources and trade patterns will jeopardize water resources of new regions while exacerbating pressure in areas that will continue serving food. But the researchers also forecast that international trade will save 40 cubic meters to 60 cubic meters of water per person, despite an increase of the total trade flow. The study recently was published in “Science of The Total Environment.” Visit doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.136626 for more information.