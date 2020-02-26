Exports to the European Union from developing countries reached $75 billion in 2018. Several developing countries have used the European Union's Generalized Scheme of Preferences to boost their exports. The scheme removes import duties.
Trade is one of the crucial tools the European Union has had to address, support and improve human rights, labor rights and good governance, said Josep Borrell, high representative for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Commission. Through the Generalized Scheme of Preferences the European Union is enabling developing countries to take thousands of people out of poverty, reduce inequalities, and bring economic growth, he said.
Phil Hogan, the European Union’s commissioner for trade, said the European Union imports twice as much from developing countries as the rest of the world. The trade agenda also contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
A new report looks at the extent to which Generalized Scheme of Preferences countries make the most of the program. The report also examines a number of issues such as the freedom of civil society to operate, progress on tackling child labor, and environmental and good-governance concerns. Visit trade.ec.europa.eu for more information.