Transgenic plant produces pheromones

Scientists recently produced insect-pheromone precursors in genetically modified strains of camelina plants. The result could lead to development of a sustainable pest-control product.
A research team from Sweden’s Lund University, the Swedish Agricultural University and SemioPlan modified the genetic code of camelina plants to contain genes of insects and other organisms that guide formation of pheromones. The plants produce pheromone-precursor compounds in their seed oil.
ISCA Inc., an agricultural-technology company based in Riverside, California, has grown successive generations of the transgenic-camelina plants. It developed a prototype with plant-derived pheromones to control the cotton bollworm moth that causes significant damage to cotton, corn, tomatoes, chickpeas and other crops.
Results from an initial trial in Brazil showed that the formulation with plant-derived pheromones performed as well as a formulation with pheromones made from standard chemical-synthesis techniques. Both suppressed the bollworm moth populations in bean fields by preventing adult moths from mating, according to ISCA.
The company also is developing plant-derived pheromone controls for the fall armyworm, another damaging moth species.
The camelina-plant innovation recently received a substantial financial investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for further development and commercialization. In Sweden the transgenic plants were developed by researchers funded by the Swedish Foundation for Strategic Research. Visit iscatech.com for more information.