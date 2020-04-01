Scientists from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the University of Illinois have been trapping soybean aphids for the past 18 years throughout the Midwest. What they’ve learned about the soybean aphid and other bugs found in traps will help explain factors that affect insect-population dynamics on a continental scale. The researchers recently shared their findings in a new report.
David Voegtlin of the Illinois Natural History Survey established in 2001 what would become a regional network of suction traps. The traps consisted of polyvinyl chloride pipes extending 20 feet into the air above agricultural fields. Inside each trap a fan whirls and directs sucked-in insects down into a solution of water and antifreeze. The solution preserves bugs, microbes and genetic material.
For many of the past 18 years more than 30 traps across the Midwest have been running continuously during daylight hours. Contents of the traps have been collected and each week have been sent for analysis to the USDA research lab at the University of Illinois.
“There’s so much we’ve learned about the soybean aphid and other bugs,” said Doris Lagos-Kutz, a research associate in the USDA Agricultural Research Service and the crop-science department at the University of Illinois. She analyzes suction traps and co-authored the new report.
“Ultimately data from the suction traps will help explain the factors that affect insect-population dynamics on a continental scale,” she said.
Glen Hartman, a co-author of the study and a soybean pathologist in the Agricultural Research Service and the University of Illinois, said, “The pattern of aphid outbreaks often differs from year to year. By learning where they occur we can associate that with weather patterns. That could help us project distribution of the insects in various weather and climate-change scenarios.”
The scientists have been able to identify a diversity of insects, including some that appear to be expanding their range due to climate change or habitat suitability. For example, sugarcane aphids were found in traps in 2015 in Kansas and northern Wisconsin for the first time. The insect is usually found only in southern coastal regions. Its movement could signal an early threat to sorghum, Miscanthus and other economically important crops outside the sugarcane-growing region.
The traps also have captured cannabis aphids near industrial-hemp operations. And the traps have captured thrips, which can be vectors for crop-damaging viruses, and mosquitoes, an important vector of human diseases.
Contents of the traps are preserved and available for investigation by other scientists.
“Using next-generation sequencing we could potentially discover previously unknown organisms in the samples,” Lagos-Kutz said.
The traps also could provide information about the air microbiome and air pollutants.
“The traps collect all kind of things in the air – inert and biological,” Hartman said. “Who knows what other biological and chemical entities could be pulled from these samples?”
The ultimate aim is to find funding and collaborators to spread the trap network nationwide. There’s already a set of traps in the Pacific Northwest, but the two networks aren’t formally linked.
“We’d like to have a bigger footprint,” Hartman said. “This is an extremely valuable source of information that extends well beyond agriculture. It’s the monitor for life in the air.”
The article recently was published in "American Entomologist." Visit academic.oup.com and search for "soybean aphid suction trap network" for more information.