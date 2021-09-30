Trapping-application deadline approaches

The application deadline is approaching for trappers interested in trapping at the Horicon Marsh National Wildlife Refuge and Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area. The deadline is 6 p.m. Oct. 6.
Interested trappers should use the 2021 bid form available on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ website. Applications are processed through a single closed bidding process. Twenty-one wetland trapping units are available for the 2021-2022 trapping season.
Trappers must be at least 18 years old to bid. A minimum bid of $25 is required per unit. Payments will be made only by successful bidders. Trappers may bid on all trapping units, but can win just one trapping unit. If there’s a tie for the highest bid, a random drawing will determine who is awarded the trapping unit.
Opening bids will take place 9 a.m. Oct. 13. Successful bidders will be notified by telephone the same day. Winning bids will be posted at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center near the drop box at the carport. Results also can be emailed upon request. Payment must be received or postmarked by 5 p.m. Oct. 15. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for more information.