Information sheets about major tree crops in the Midwest are now available from the Savanna Institute. Some of the trees featured are black walnut, Chinese chestnut, hazelnut, pawpaw and Asian pear. The information addresses crop management, plant selection, livestock integration and more. Visit youtube.com and search for TW2i9uANE1k or "savanna institute" to watch videos about the Savanna Institute. Visit savannainstitute.org for more information.
