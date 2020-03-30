The American Farmland Trust recently created the Farmer Relief Fund. The fund will award eligible farmers with cash grants of as much as $1,000 each to help them weather the storm of market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The initial focus will be on farms that sell at farmers markets, or to restaurants, caterers, schools, stores or makers who use farm products. The focus could change in time as negative effects of the crisis become more widespread within U.S. agriculture, the organization stated.
Local and regional food systems could lose as much as $1.3 billion by May of this year. All farmers and ranchers will likely be seriously impacted by market disruptions caused by the pandemic. But some farmers are losing primary markets because people can’t eat in restaurants or shop at farmers markets. Other farmers will be hard hit because they will be unable to maintain adequate farm labor. Others will be devastated by expected disruptions in trade.
In the near term farmers and ranchers who market directly to consumers are being impacted most drastically. Those farmers tend to own small businesses and aren’t covered by traditional farm safety-net programs. Without some form of support many will lose their businesses.
Small- and mid-size direct-market producers are eligible to apply for funding. They are defined as producers with annual gross revenues of between $10,000 and $1 million from sales at farmers markets and-or direct sales to restaurants, caterers, schools, stores or makers who use farm products.
The application deadline for the first round of funding is April 23. Grants are expected to be made by May 1. Visit farmland.org/relief and localfoodeconomics.com for more information.