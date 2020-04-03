A recent agreement will enable BASF’s agricultural-research stations to use the delair.ai cloud platform to streamline and standardize data gained through unmanned-aerial-vehicle-based field studies. The cloud platform is expected to help BASF convert data to actionable insights and sustainable solutions for the agricultural market.
BASF conducts several thousands of research trials to measure product performance in different field conditions. Partnering with Delair will help BASF to gain greater understanding of observed crops and their environments. That is expected to reduce time to market for new products, said Greta De Both, manager of sensor-based field phenotyping for seeds and traits at BASF.
BASF recently equipped unmanned-aerial vehicles with multispectral sensors to automate and optimize field-data collection. With the cloud platform BASF will be able to build digital twins of research fields. Staff will map and analyze acres of plots across all trial sites. The cloud platform will enable field agronomists to geo-reference micro-plots and generate biological data and crop behavior per plot. Visit agriculture.basf.com and delair.aero for more information.