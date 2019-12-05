Gotham Greens recently opened a greenhouse in Chicago. The expansion enables the indoor-produce company to deliver consumers a year-round supply of fresh produce. The 100,000-square-foot greenhouse is the company’s second greenhouse in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood. The greenhouse more than doubles the company's Midwest production to 11 million heads of lettuce annually.
Gotham Greens produce is grown using hydroponic systems in renewable electricity-powered greenhouses. A local cultivation and regional distribution network enables delivery of products quickly after being harvested to ensure they’re fresh, according to the company. The company plans to double its workforce to about 100 full-time employees in Chicago and 300 nationwide.
The company’s leafy greens, herbs, salad dressings and pesto dips are available at a variety of national and local grocery retailers across the Midwest, such as Whole Foods Market, Jewel-Osco and Target. Visit www.gothamgreens.com for more information.