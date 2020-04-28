The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency is ensuring milk producers are not inappropriately penalized if their milk must be dumped due to market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency also is extending inspection deadlines, waiving inspection requirements and authorizing more crop-insurance transactions by phone and electronically to help producers. The agency is taking several steps.
- Allowing dumped milk to be counted as milk marketings for the Dairy Revenue Protection or actual marketings for the Livestock Gross Margin for Dairy programs.
- Allowing phone and electronic transactions for 2021 crop-year sales and reporting dates, including options and endorsements.
- Extending the deadline for some perennial crop Pre-Acceptance Inspection Reports.
- Waiving 2021 crop-year inspection requirements for the Nursery and Nursery Value Select programs in certain cases.
For the 2020 calendar year the Risk Management Agency is allowing approved insurance providers to count dumped milk toward the milk marketings for the Dairy Revenue Protection or actual marketings for the Livestock Gross Margin for Dairy programs regardless of whether the milk was sold. Producers will still need to submit to approved insurance providers supporting documentation from the cooperative or milk handler verifying actual pounds dumped and that the milk was dumped.
Notifications and information may be sent by phone or electronic methods between policyholders and their crop-insurance agents to do the following.
- 2021 crop-year sales and reporting – to make policy elections such as coverage level and to report acreage and production.
- Reporting deadline for options, endorsements and forms – to select options and endorsements occurring for the sales closing, production-reporting date and acreage-reporting deadline.
Policyholders will be required to either sign digitally or send properly signed forms no later than July 15.
Deadlines are extended
The Risk Management Agency is providing deadline extensions for perennial inspections.
- Florida Citrus Fruit Dollar and Florida Fruit Tree Programs – The deadline is extended to July 15 from June 14.
- New Apple Tree Program – Approved insurance providers must ensure inspections are completed by July 1, the date insurance attaches to the crop.
- Pecan Tree Program – Approved insurance providers must ensure inspections are completed by July 1, the date insurance attaches to the crop.
- All Other Perennial Crop Policies – The deadline is extended an additional 30 days for applicable perennial-crop policies with an inspection deadline due on or before May 30.
Inspection requirements waived
The agency is authorizing approved insurance providers to waive the 2021 crop-year inspection requirements when an inspection report exists in the policyholder’s file for the Nursery Crop Provisions and Nursery Value Select programs for the 2017, 2018, 2019 or 2020 crop years.
For the 2022 crop year approved insurance programs must inspect policies that had a crop year 2021 waiver. Nursery Value Select is a new program for the 2021 crop year. The deadline for signup is May 1, with insurance attaching June 1. Normally any inspections should be conducted in May for insurance to begin as scheduled June 1. Visit farmers.gov/coronavirus for more information.