USDA awards grants for critical research

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently awarded more than $8.5 million in funding for 29 research and Extension grants. The investments in user-inspired projects bring together researchers, Extension experts and practitioners to find solutions that can be rapidly adopted by the agricultural community, said Carrie Castille, director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Among the awardees were several Midwestern land-grant universities.
- University of Illinois-Urbana – “High-Powered Air Compressors as Preventative Tools to Reduce Farmer Injury and Death Related to Grain Bin Entrapments” and “Advancing Food Recovery in K-12 School Cafeterias by Removing Food Safety and Operational Barriers of Share Tables”
- Purdue University – “Real-Time Measurement of Suspended Dust Concentration from Live Video Stream”
- Iowa State University – “Enhancing Conservation, Access and Generational Transition of Iowa Farmland Through Women Landowners”
- Michigan State University – “Evaluation of Damage and Integrated Management Strategies for Two Lesion Nematode Species in Carrot and Wheat Systems“ and “Supporting Small and Very Small U.S. Meat and Poultry Processors in Complying with USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service Regulatory Changes for Fully-Cooked Products”
- University of Nebraska – “Developing Adaptive Grazing Management Strategies for Optimizing Corn Residue Use” and “Reducing Field Worker Exposure to Pesticides via Agricultural Data Connectivity and Mobile Apps”
- University of Wisconsin-Madison – “An Integrated Approach to Optimize Use of Sexed Semen in Dairy Herds” and “Dairy Beef Crossbred Feeding Management: Applied Research and Extension Project”
