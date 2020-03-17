The U.S. Department of Agriculture continues to be open for business to provide services to the American people. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue thanks those on the front lines of the American food supply – folks stocking the shelves of local grocery stores, truck drivers keeping supply networks open and functioning, food-service workers in kitchens across the country preparing the products at markets, school-lunch workers keeping America’s families and children fed during closures, and USDA’s food-safety inspectors ensuring the food we eat is safe, healthy and nutritious. The USDA has moved to an enhanced telework posture during the Coronavirus National Emergency but services to the American people continue.
Food Safety Inspections Service – Meat, poultry and processed-egg inspection services continue as normal. The service is closely monitoring and tracking employee absenteeism to plan for and minimize impacts to operations. It’s also working to prioritize inspection at establishments based on local conditions and resources available.
Animal Plant Health Inspection Service and Agricultural Marketing Service – The two services will continue to provide critical inspections and grading services. They are ensuring the health and safety of USDA employees while still providing timely delivery of services to maintain the movement of America’s food supply moving from farms to forks. They are prepared to remedy any possible disruptions in their services. Commodity markets can be assured that the USDA will keep America’s food supply safe as well as abundant during the national emergency. The Agricultural Marketing Service will continue to report commodity prices through its market news service.
Food and Nutrition Service – There has been established a collaboration with the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, McLane Global, PepsiCo and others to deliver almost 1 million meals per week to students in a limited number of rural schools closed due to COVID-19. The boxes will contain five days worth of shelf-stable, nutritious and individually packaged foods that meet USDA’s summer food requirements. The use of the innovative delivery system will ensure rural children receive nutritious food while limiting exposure to COVID-19. Meal service will continue during school closures to minimize potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Foreign Agricultural Service – The service has plans and workplace flexibilities in place to ensure that it can continue to deliver on its mission of creating global trade opportunities for the producers and exporters of American farm and food products. Those efforts include continued monitoring and reporting on U.S. agricultural exports, global agricultural trade, and trade policy priorities such as implementation of the U.S.-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement.
Farm Production and Conservation – The USDA Service Centers, which include offices of both the Farm Service Agency and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, are located throughout the country. Our customers are farmers and ranchers who are adaptable and innovative, and our staff provides service to every county nationwide. If an outbreak comes to certain areas, the FSA and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will disperse customer-service and mission-delivery tasks needed to telework as well as to other areas as we route phones, post and electronic communications to staff able to complete critical functions. The Business Centers will address the majority of essential operations and critical functions through increased use of telework.
Because the Risk Management Agency’s partners in the crop-insurance delivery system are insurance companies along with their agents and adjustors, we depend upon them as our customer-facing service. Should an outbreak occur locally, the Approved Insurance Providers as well as their agents and adjustors would be able to accomplish most tasks through telephone and email. With regards to payment of escrow to the providers, that process happens in the Risk Management Agency’s Kansas City office. Should that office be affected, most of the work will be done via telework. We also have capabilities to shift functions to the other regional offices as well to perform those tasks.
Natural Resources and the Environment – The USDA Forest Service’s critical work, such as improving the condition of the nation’s forest and grasslands, suppressing wildfires and other public service responsibilities, continues uninterrupted. At this time, U.S. Forest Service continues to remain open and operational, and we are committed to the continuity of our mission. We are working to exercise our technology capabilities where possible to ensure connection and service to the public. As always we continue to work in shared stewardship with our state and local partners. The service’s priority is wildland-fire readiness and response to protect life, property and natural resources for the American public. No impacts to readiness and response is expected. Fire-training impacts are minimal. Coordination efforts continue to ensure mission-essential trainings are conducted to maintain firefighter qualifications. During local quarantine requirements, public-facing Forest Service offices and recreation sites will cease provisions of guest services to the public. Public recreation events with visitors, volunteers and partners will be impacted if events are cancelled or postponed.
Research, Education, and Extension – The National Agricultural Statistics Service is making every effort to produce and deliver official federal agricultural statistics on schedule. We will evaluate data collection and agency operations for the production of each report as COVID-19 conditions change. If we are able to collect enough data and conditions are such that estimates can be established and released, we will publish reports. If there are changes in the publication schedule, notification will be made. Visit nass.usda.gov for more information. We ask farmers and ranchers who have received a survey to please respond online. It’s now more important than ever to respond promptly online so we can deliver the statistics that agriculture counts on, without needing to follow up. Visit agcounts.usda.gov for more information. To start, use the survey code on the questionnaire.
The Economic Research Service is fully prepared to deliver on our regular mission activities and to support departmental needs for analysis. Nearly 100 percent of staff are telework-ready. The Economic Research Service is operating in a 100 percent cloud-computing environment, which facilitates full functionality with remote access. The Agricultural Research Service continues its mission-critical work without interruption. We are continuing to support our stakeholders, including action and regulatory agencies. We will begin planning for new research on the impact of CoVID-19 on food safety and animals.
Rural Development – Rural Development will continue to provide loans and grants to rural communities across all of its programs. ReConnect applications will continue to be accepted with a March 31 deadline, and we will then begin the review and award process. The service has granted authority to lenders that participate in our Single-Family Housing Guaranteed program so they can work with borrowers to ensure folks will stay in their houses if they are having difficulty making payments. The service will issue guidance to our Single-Family Housing Direct borrowers to ensure they can also seek payment assistance if needed.
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights – The office will assume a maximum telework posture; the important work that the dedicated officials perform will not be disrupted.
Office of the Chief Financial Officer – The office will continue providing payroll processing, financial-systems availability, insurance-premium processing and vendor payments to its external and internal customers. Employees have the ability to work remotely and still accomplish the agency’s mission.
Office of the Chief Economist – The office will continue to advise on the economic implications of policies and programs affecting the U.S. food and fiber system, and rural areas. In addition the office plans to coordinate, approve and publish the monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Reports on regular timelines.
Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement – The office will continue to connect rural and underserved communities to the resources and programs available to them at the USDA, including more than $18 million in grants for socially disadvantaged, and veteran farmers and ranchers. The office will work closely with existing partners and USDA liaisons located across the country to provide capacity building, technical assistance and access to resources to all stakeholders.
Office of the Chief Scientist – The office is continuing to provide strategic guidance and communication on priority research issues of national importance. It’s coordinating the implementation of the USDA Science Blueprint core research themes across the USDA to help guide USDA scientific priorities for the next five years.
U.S. Codex Office – The office is working with the international Codex Secretariat on ways of progressing important food-safety and quality standards without undue delay. A key element is maintaining communication with delegates, stakeholders and international counterparts. For example we are moving to turn planned public meetings into virtual meetings with U.S. stakeholders to review and seek input on U.S. positions regarding issues related to contaminants in foods, food import and export inspection and certification systems, and methods of analysis and sampling.
Visit www.usda.gov/coronavirus and www.coronavirus.gov for more information.