The U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program recently was established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program creates a consistent regulatory framework for hemp production throughout the United States.
An interim final rule formalizing the program will be published in the “Federal Register.” It will allow hemp to be grown with federally-approved plans. Hemp producers will be eligible for several agricultural programs, such as insurance coverage through Whole-Farm Revenue Protection.
The rule establishes a federal plan for hemp producers in states or territories of Indian tribes that don’t have their own approved hemp production plan.
- requirements for maintaining information on land where hemp is produced
- testing levels of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol
- disposing of plants not meeting requirements
- licensing requirements
USDA also has developed guidelines for sampling and testing procedures. They are being issued concurrently with the rule. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for "rules-regulations hemp" and farmers.gov/hemp for more information.