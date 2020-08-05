Insurance providers approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently were authorized to extend deadlines for premium and administrative-fee payments and defer resulting interest accrual to help farmers, ranchers and insurance providers. The steps were taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The USDA's Risk Management Agency is authorizing Approved Insurance Provers to provide policyholders additional time to pay premium and administrative fees. It also has authorized the providers to waive accrual of interest to the earlier of 60 days after the scheduled payment due date or the termination date on policies with premium-billing dates between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30.
The USDA is authorizing providers to provide as much as an additional 60 days for policyholders to make payment and waive additional interest for Written Payment Agreements due between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30.
Farmers with crop-insurance questions or needs should continue to contact their insurance agents about conducting business by telephone or email. Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private insurance agents. Visit rma.usda.gov and search for “agent locator” and rma.usda.gov for more information.