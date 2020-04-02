The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for ReConnect Pilot Program applications to Apr. 15. The USDA is extending the deadline for round two of ReConnect Pilot Program funding to give rural businesses, cooperatives and communities extra time to apply for assistance that will help bring high-speed broadband connectivity to rural communities.
USDA will make available in 2020 as much as $200 million for grants, $200 million for 50/50 grant/loan combinations, and $200 million for low-interest loans. Visit govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2019-12-12/pdf/2019-26522.pdf or usda.gov/reconnect for more information.