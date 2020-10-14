Grants totaling more than $7 million recently were awarded to 12 projects for research on big-data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and predictive technologies. The grants are awarded through the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative and Food and Agriculture Cyberinformatics and Tools, both programs of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Big data and artificial intelligence will increasingly play a vital role in the future of agricultural technologies,” said Parag Chitnis, acting director of USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. “As we work to realize precision nutrition for consumers and enhance farmer profitability and agricultural sustainability, predictive technologies will keep research and development moving quickly to provide tools needed for success.”
Visit nifa.usda.gov and search for "Agriculture and Food Research Initiative" and nifa.usda.gov and search for “Food and Agriculture Cyberinformatics and Tools” for more information about the program.