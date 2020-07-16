The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $86 million in rural broadband service in eight states through the Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program. USDA is providing loans to six telecommunications providers to build, expand and improve broadband services in Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s Chibardun Telephone Cooperative Inc. is receiving a $10.2-million loan to install 328.5 miles of fiber-to-the-premises to serve rural areas of the Prairie Farm and Sand Creek exchanges.
The loan program is one of several USDA rural-broadband programs. USDA in April received 172 applications for $1.57 billion in round two of the ReConnect Pilot Program. The second round will enable USDA to implement solutions to rural connectivity by leveraging financial options with partners. Visit rd.usda.gov/wi for more information.