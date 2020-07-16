The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently awarded 15 grants totaling $6.5 million in the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative – Sustainable Agroecosystems: Health, Functions, Processes and Management priority area. The funding is used for basic and applied research, education, and Extension projects.
The institute addresses resilient agroecosystems responding to climate variability by improving the understanding of the impact of climate on agriculture. The objective is to develop adaptive-management strategies for more efficient and rapid responses in plants, animals and management systems.
The 15 projects are expected to lead to improvements in soil health and improved ecosystem services in managed natural and agricultural systems. They will address the impacts of changes in management practices on agricultural, forest, grass and rangelands at local and landscape scales. Visit cris.nifa.usda.gov for more information.